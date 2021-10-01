Sheffield Wednesday midfielder ruled out – but Sam Hutchinson should be fine…

Sam Hutchinson should be fine for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Byers has missed the last few games for the Owls due to a groin strain, while Hutchinson looked uncomfortable as he came off in the second half of their win 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic earlier this week.

Moore explained to the media on Friday afternoon that Wednesday had no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Oxford on Saturday afternoon, also going on to add that Lewis Gibson was ‘fine’ as his long-awaited debut seemingly looms closer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls boss said, "George won’t be ready, but we’ll have a look at him for next week… It’s been a strain, an ongoing groin strain - you keep getting close, it’s nothing overly concerning, but he just needs time to let it settle down…

“Sam trained with the group today. What I always try and do is let the players come in on the day of the game and give it right up to the last minute.”

He also spoke about player availability in general, saying, “What we’re finding now is that we’re starting to get people back fit… We’ve also got all these new signings who we’re trying to get fit, and one or two now are coming off the treatment table.

“When you have games coming thick and fast, to have the volume of the squad back in numbers is really pleasing. The key is to keep them all fit and ready to go. We want to selection headache really when you have the multitude of games that we have.”