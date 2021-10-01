“I love it here!” – Lee Gregory waxes lyrical about Sheffield Wednesday and the ‘unbelievable’ fans

Gregory has played eight games for the Owls in 2021/22 to date, scoring two goals along the way, and played a vital role in their midweek win over Wigan Athletic as he set up Callum Paterson for what proved to be the winning goal.

Now, as he looks to get back among the goals himself in the upcoming fixtures, the 33-year-old forward has spoken a bit about how he’s settled in at Hillsborough and outlined his expectations for the end of the campaign.

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit of Oxford United, Gregory said, “I love it here… I love it. The lads, the staff. I really enjoy it. Training is great, the club is great, the fans are great.

“Look at what the fans do every away game, they sell it out. The following is unbelievable…

“I’ve come here to win the league, and second best is promotion after that… We’re going for number one, it’s a long season, but that’s what we’re aiming for.”

And now he’s looking for the side to kick on after beating Wigan, and admits the nature of their victory at the DW Stadium gives them another boost, saying, “And hopefully now we can start turning the tables a little bit, and start stepping our game up.

“Wigan showed us that we don’t have to play pretty football, we can go and graft, and grind out a result… We saw that game out, the lads were brilliant, everyone was brilliant. And it showed us that we can do the horrible side of the game, and I think that’ll help us out massively.”

Wednesday host Oxford at 3pm on Saturday as they look to try and climb back into the League One Play-Off places – and make sure they extend their unbeaten start to the season at home at the same time.