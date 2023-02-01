Will Vaulks doesn’t think that Sheffield Wednesday’s next two games will decide their season, but admits that the momentum from good results wouldn’t go amiss.

The Owls have a big week ahead as they host Plymouth Argyle on Saturday for the chance to go top of League One, and then travel to third-placed Ipswich Town a week later as they look to open up a gap between themselves and the play-off places.

It’s a seven-day period that could see them climb to the summit of the table or fall out of the top two completely, and while there’s plenty to play for, Wednesday’s in-form midfield is sticking to Darren Moore’s mantra of them just being two more games.

“It’ll impact the immediate future, and swings the momentum if you win or lose,” Vaulks said on the Owls Heaven podcast. “I think that’s bigger than the actual score in terms of what it does to a squad or a fanbase. But honestly, for me, there are so many points available that three points coming and going now shouldn’t affect the outcome.

“It can’t be decided by the next two games, but the momentum will probably have more of an impact - and I think it would do a great deal for the fans to see to see us at the top. And we want to be at the top, we have done all season. We’re not deliberately waiting in the shadows to strike… If we continue this points tally and form then we should be fine.”

And it couldn’t be more perfectly poised this weekend, with Moore’s side knowing that three points would see them leapfrog the Pilgrims – and Vaulks expects Wednesdayites to play their part in what is likely to be a sold-out affair at Hillsborough.

“I’m sure it’ll be bouncing,” he went on to say. “The atmosphere is always good at home, but in the big games it builds it up even more. We have a great fanbase… It’ll be a good occasion, I’m sure, and when they hear us singing before the game then Plymouth will be thinking, “Yeah, we’re in for it now.”