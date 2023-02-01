Sheffield Wednesday rebuffed interest from Derby County in January with regards to last season’s top scorer, Lee Gregory.

There were reports last month that there was interest from both the Championship and League One in the experienced forward, and The Star is led to believe that the Rams made contact with the Owls to enquire about his availability.

Derby were told, however, that ‘Greggers’ was not for sale given his importance to Darren Moore’s promotion bid at Hillsborough, with the 34-year-old set to play a big part in the second half of the season for the Owls.

Gregory recently entered into the last six months of his deal at S6, but The Star understands that there’s a one-year contract extension that would see him through to 2024 if exercised.

The striker has already spoken passionately about his desire to remain in the city, his hometown, with Wednesday – saying that there ‘wouldn’t even be a negotiation’ if it came down to extending his stay with the Owls.

Wednesday’s decision to rebuff Derby’s advances suggests that Moore sees him as a serious part of his plans going forward, and he’ll no doubt be desperate to get back amongst the goals in the coming weeks as he looks to do his bit in the club’s push not only for promotion, but the League One title.

Gregory has got six goals and assists this season - starting 14 games - and now he’s fit again the expectation is that he’ll hit double figures once again in the near future.