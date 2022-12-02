The 17-year-old shot-stopper saved a penalty in the first round against Burton Albion and then two more on Wednesday night to help see off local rivals, Barnsley, with Andy Holdsworth’s young Owls now into the fourth round of the competition.

Charles didn’t have much to do during 120 minutes of football, but stepped up when he was needed most, keeping out Rafael Monteiro and Charlie Hickingbottom before Sean Fusire fired home the winning penalty.

Speaking to The Star afterwards, the smiling shot-stopper said, “I saved one last time, and I felt I could’ve done better on two others, but to save two this time - and see them miss one - I was buzzing. The smile on my face probably says it all right now.

“There’s not better feeling, they’re all so happy and telling you how well you did, there’s nothing better.

“The change of formation - one of our midfielders going off and a striker coming on - was something that we had to deal with, but we dug in well, didn’t let them get a second, and saw it through to the penalties to get the win.”

While goalkeepers in the professional game have access to reels of footage to prepare for the possibility of penalties, at youth level that’s a bit more difficult - and Charles says it’s more about instinct for him.

Pierce Charles was the hero for Sheffield Wednesday again this week.

“You try reading their body shape, really,” he explained. “When you go one side you just don’t hesitate, you’ve got to just go with it. You go and you hope for the best.”

Charles has been in and around Darren Moore’s first team for some time now and recently signed his first professional contract with the club – he’s a shot-stopper that many have high hopes for, and performances like this latest one will do his reputation no harm at all.

Wednesday now wait to find out who they’ll face in the fourth round of the competition, where they could be pitted against Premier League opposition.