Sheffield Wednesday midfielder given green light for play-off final after injury

Sheffield Wednesday will be able to call upon midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, if they wish to against Barnsley.

The young Owl missed out on the second leg against Peterborough United on Thursday night after sustaining a knee injury, however Darren Moore says that he’s now recovered from that in time to put his name into the hat for the Wembley matchday squad.

Whether he will return to the squad remains to be seen, but having him available again at least gives Moore different options.

"He's back in now,” the Wednesday boss explained. “And he has been training and in full stride, full flow. He's had no reactions, which has been good. So he’s back.”

This was after confirming that both Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa had trained fine in the build-up to the game, and Moore also spoke of George Byers in his press conference – hinting that there was a chance he could make a return under the arch.

In general, though, Moore doesn’t envisage the squad looking too different to that one that knocked out Peterborough, reiterating that one of their main intentions was to make sure they come through the next few days unscathed.

He went on to add, “It’s more or less the same squad and group of players, and then we’ll have a look in terms of how things go this week. We still have a couple of training sessions before the game, and we just want to try and keep that clean bill of health approaching Monday.”