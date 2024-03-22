Sheffield Wednesday midfielder eyes double delight as he fights on two fronts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old has turned out for both the U18s and U21s at Wednesday this season, captaining the former, and is a highly rated member of the club’s youth setup at this point in time.

Wednesday’s two sides below the first team find themselves in third place in their respective Professional Development League tables heading into the final stretch, but there remains hope that they can secure a top two finish that would take them into the play-offs.

It won’t be easy, but Thornton – who has been with the Owls since joining the U8s a decade ago – is eager for the group to come together and create something ‘really special’.

“We’ve got to be on our A-Game from here on and try and win as many points as we can,” he told the club’s official website. “We will try hard to get into the top two play-off spots in both groups. It would be really special to win something, and we’ve got a lot of matches to go.

“We know how busy the schedule is, it’s hectic and that’s a positive for me because that’s what first team players deal with – playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday… There will be a lot of games and a lot of learning. It will be difficult to get top-two with other teams having games in hand, but we’ll get our heads down and try and win as many matches as we can and be positive.”