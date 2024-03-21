Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 24-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at Hillsborough since joining from Leeds United on loan in the January transfer window, putting in some sparkling performances during the Owls' resurgence in the Championship.

Poveda and Wednesday suffered a blow in the game against Ipswich Town at the weekend, though, as the Colombian international had to be taken off in the second half due to injury, and it was confirmed afterwards that the muscle injury had seen him withdrawn from his national team for their games against Spain and Romania.

There has been no confirmation on how long he faces on the sidelines, however his manager, Danny Röhl, did admit that he was a doubt for the first game after the break against Swansea City, along with club captain, Barry Bannan, following his exit at half time at Portman Road.

He's since taken to social media to post a message to Owls fans, simply saying, 'Gonna be back stronger' from a gym, and the absence of any sort of medical equipment such as crutches will no doubt be seen as a good sign by any anxious Wednesdayites out there.