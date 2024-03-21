‘Players speak…’ - Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder makes contract admission
Thornton, who turned 18 in January, was chosen as the skipper for the season on the back of an impressive showing in 2022/23 and promotion of several of his teammates from U18s to U21s – and he’s had a very solid campaign in the centre of the park in Wednesday colours.
His side are currently third in the Professional Development League table heading into the final stretch of the season, but on top of that it’s getting to the time of year when some players find out whether or not they’ll be offered professional contracts at Middlewood Road – and while Thornton admits that it’s something they talk about between them, the progress of players like Bailey Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles spurs them on.
“It’s on the boys’ minds, of course it is,” he told the club’s official website. “Players speak about it, and that’s normal, but at the same time everybody is being positive about it.
“We know we’ve got loads of support from the club if we don’t get a contract. On the other hand, we know how big an opportunity it is if we do get offered our first pro contracts. The environment here is supportive of the players whether you do or don’t get one.
“This year, we’ve seen a lot of the lads involved with the first team. Cadz has gone up there and done really well, Pierce too, and it’s great to see a pathway through to the first team. The manager’s playing style is being implemented through the age groups and that is a big plus that can only help.”