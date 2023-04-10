News you can trust since 1887
Praise heaped on Sheffield Wednesday hero as he’s deemed ‘vital’ to promotion effort

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that Dennis Adeniran is going to be ‘vital’ for the team in the final stages of the season.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 10th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST

Adeniran won Man of the Match on Monday after bagging a brace in the 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley, putting in a fine performance as a right wingback after being asked to move from his more central position.

Speaking after the game, his manager heaped praise on the 24-year-old’s performance, saying that his first goal set them on course for victory.

“I’m pleased for him,” Moore said. “We had to take him off at Oxford because I knew I was going to play him and we needed him today… I thought he was very, very good. His first goal settled everybody down, and then for him to get the second is really pleasing. I thought his all round performance grew as the game went on, he can feel pleased - but a lot of them can as well.

“That wingback role needs massive energy output, and I’m pleased for him, but I’m also pleased with his first goal - the way he steadied himself and composed himself before striking through it. It settled us down, before that we’d been throwing everything at them without getting the ball in the goal. He settled it down, and he’s worked really hard to get back.

“Because he missed so many games at the start he’s got good energy now, and he’s going to be vital for us.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them travel to Burton Albion this weekend.

Dennis Adeniran celebrates scoring for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)Dennis Adeniran celebrates scoring for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
Dennis Adeniran celebrates scoring for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

