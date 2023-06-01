News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder confirms contract talks and describes Wembley ‘pinnacle’

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s Shefield Wednesday future has been much-discussed for many months now, and he insists that he’d still like to stay at S6.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:38 BST

The 22-year-old midfielder got nine goals and assists in 41 games for the Owls this season in what has been the most productive season of his career so far, but there are question marks over where he’ll be in 2023/24 as his current deal comes to an end.

If he stays he’ll be back up in the Championship following the club’s promotion at Wembley on Monday afternoon, and as the player who laid off Lee Gregory in the build-up to Josh Windass’ dramatic winner ‘Fizz’ can certainly say he played his part.

“Honestly, words can’t even describe it,” the former Manchester City youngster told The Star. “It was my first time at Wembley and I expected a lot - it definitely lived up to that. From the moment we all stepped onto the pitch before the game I was just like, ‘This is what dreams are made of, this is where everyone wants to be’. When you’re young, that’s the pinnacle.

“As the game was going on, we weren’t playing too well, and when Baz had to come off the Gaffer came and asked me if I was ready. I knew that it was do or die, so told him, ‘Yeah, I’m definitely ready’.

“Luckily I got to play my part in the goal, in the build-up, so I was happy - I was over the moon… Darren told me that he needed energy on the pitch, and I knew I could give him that.”

And despite all the talk of an exit, of the growing interest both inside and outside of the UK’s borders, Dele-Bashiru says that he’s happy – and that Darren Moore remains keen for him to stick around at S6.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, remains open to staying at the club. (Steve Ellis)Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, remains open to staying at the club. (Steve Ellis)
“I’m in the same place that I was earlier in the season,” he added. “I’d like to stay here. I’m happy here, but right now it’s down to my agent - he’s still talking to the club and whatever he feels is going to be right, we’ll see.

“I’ve spoken to Darren and he says he definitely wants me here next season, so it’s just a matter of time now. We’ll see what happens.”

