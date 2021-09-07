Waldock, who will join former Wednesday teammate, Isaac Rice, at the Northern Premier League Premier Division club, and could potentially feature this evening as they take on Morpeth Town.

The Star reported recently that the 20-year-old could be headed out on loan after the transfer window closed, and now Wednesday have confirmed the move and wished him well for his time away.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Trinity said on their website, “Liam Waldock joins the list of players that have recently followed the route from Hillsborough to Northolme, following in the footsteps of Ben Hughes, Cieran Brennan and current player, Isaac Rice, all of whom have donned the blue and white stripes of Sheffield Wednesday prior to wearing the blue of Gainsborough Trinity.

“Making his senior debut for The Owls as a twenty-year-old in the Carabao Cup against then Premier League side Fulham, Liam put in an assured debut before going on to impress Hillsborough boss, Darren Moore enough to extend his stay with Wednesday.”

Waldock joins the growing list of Owls loanees after Cameron Dawson joined Exter City, Alex Hunt made the move to Grimsby Town and Ryan Galvin completed a short-term loan to Gloucester City.

Charles Hagan, Luke Jackson and Josh Dawodu could all also go out on loan if the right opportunity arises, with Ciaran Brennan potentially now unavailable for loan after forcing his way into Darren Moore’s first team recently thanks to a number of players being unavailable.