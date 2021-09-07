‘Not strangers…’ - Darren Moore first met Saido Berahino when Sheffield Wednesday’s new signing was 11
New Sheffield Wednesday signing, Saido Berahino, says that he and Darren Moore go way back – and that he can’t wait to get started at Hillsborough.
Berahino was a deadline day signing for the Owls last month, with Moore working his magic to bring the 28-year-old former West Bromwich Albion striker to Sheffield – despite the fact that he was still under contract with Zulte-Waragem in Belgium.
Now, with the forward having arrived at Middlewood Road to begin preparations for the trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend, he’s recalled the first time that he met ‘Moore’, nearly two decades ago…
"I don't think he will remember this,” he told SWFC’s YouTube channel. “But when I signed at West Brom as a young boy at 11-year-old, he was still the captain… On the day I signed for their Under-12s, he was at the stadium and he gave me a tour – so we go way back.
"Obviously, he helped the youth team when I was there, and the reserves, so I'm looking forward to working with him, he's a brilliant manager and some of my friends have actually been coached by him, so I know what he’s about.”
And after a tough few years with the likes of Stoke City, Waragem and Sporting Charleroi, Berahino says that Moore ‘understands me’ as he looks to get his career back on track on English soil.
The Burundi international went on to say, "We're not strangers, we know each other really well, and I’m really looking forward to working for him. He understands me and I'm only 28, I have a lot to learn still, these are my prime years… It couldn't be better timing for me to come back to such a big club, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
It remains to be seen how long Berahino will have to wait for his Wednesday debut, however Moore – who says that the forward has ‘unfinished business’ in England – did hint that he’s ready to hit the ground running and is in contention for the trip to Plymouth as League One returns to action.