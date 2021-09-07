‘Not strangers…’ - Darren Moore first met Saido Berahino when Sheffield Wednesday’s new signing was 11

Berahino was a deadline day signing for the Owls last month, with Moore working his magic to bring the 28-year-old former West Bromwich Albion striker to Sheffield – despite the fact that he was still under contract with Zulte-Waragem in Belgium.

Now, with the forward having arrived at Middlewood Road to begin preparations for the trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend, he’s recalled the first time that he met ‘Moore’, nearly two decades ago…

"I don't think he will remember this,” he told SWFC’s YouTube channel. “But when I signed at West Brom as a young boy at 11-year-old, he was still the captain… On the day I signed for their Under-12s, he was at the stadium and he gave me a tour – so we go way back.

"Obviously, he helped the youth team when I was there, and the reserves, so I'm looking forward to working with him, he's a brilliant manager and some of my friends have actually been coached by him, so I know what he’s about.”

And after a tough few years with the likes of Stoke City, Waragem and Sporting Charleroi, Berahino says that Moore ‘understands me’ as he looks to get his career back on track on English soil.

The Burundi international went on to say, "We're not strangers, we know each other really well, and I’m really looking forward to working for him. He understands me and I'm only 28, I have a lot to learn still, these are my prime years… It couldn't be better timing for me to come back to such a big club, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Darren Moore and Saido Berahino go way back. (UGC/SWFC)