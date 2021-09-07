Hunt scored a dramatic late winner for his loan club at Blundell Park on Saturday, firing in a brilliant freekick in injury time to complete an impressive 4-3 comeback for Paul Hurst’s side. They’d been 3-1 down with under 30 minutes left to play.

And after bagging his first senior goal, the Owls academy graduate admitted that he’s settled in really nicely in Lincolnshire since completing a half-season loan move – praising Grimsby’s supporters for the way that they’ve welcomed them into the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star, Hunt said, “It was amazing… I’ve had a couple of games here now, and the fans have been brilliant - absolutely fantastic, on and off the pitch. The manager and players have been great as well, they’ve welcomed me and have put trust in me.”

And that trust has been shown by the fact that Hurst has put the young Wednesday midfielder on all of Grimsby’s set pieces, so it was no surprise to see him step up to the plate after winning a freekick on the edge of Barnet’s box – after he’d won it himself.

He finished it off with style to give the Mariners the three points, and he went on to say, “With my goal, I just thought, 3-3, last minute, they’ve got 10 men, I’ll go for it. Thankfully I put it in the top corner in front of the Pontoon.

“It was my first professional goal, and I’m playing in front of these fans in real men’s football. I’m training with men and playing against them week in, week out. To score and get off the mark is a great feeling.”

Alex Hunt is revelling in his new loan club after leaving Sheffield Wednesday on loan.