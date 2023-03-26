News you can trust since 1887
Vital Sheffield Wednesday midfielder makes sincere apologies after ‘poor’ display

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan has apologised to the club’s supporters after they were beaten by Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 26th Mar 2023, 20:17 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 20:22 BST

Wednesday were lacklustre and seemed devoid of chances as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of bottom-of-the-table Rovers, a shock result that prevented them from regaining their spot on top of the League One table after being knocked off earlier in the week.

It meant that Darren Moore’s side were beaten in back-to-back league games for the first time this season, and supporters were understandably upset with the result and the performance at the New Lawn Stadium.

Bannan, who has so often been the key for Wednesday, wasn’t able to perform his usual magic, and he took to social media afterwards to say sorry to those who made the trip.

The Owls skipper said, “Apologies to the travelling support today - we was poor today. We need to stick together, and starting on Wednesday get back to winning ways.”

Meanwhile, there was also a word from goalkeeper, David Stockdale, who took to Twitter himself despite not playing, saying, “Not a week any of us wanted. This is football and we keep faith. We rally together and work hard. Keep the support as always and believe. Thanks for the support today.”

Barry Bannan