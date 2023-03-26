Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan has apologised to the club’s supporters after they were beaten by Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.

Wednesday were lacklustre and seemed devoid of chances as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of bottom-of-the-table Rovers, a shock result that prevented them from regaining their spot on top of the League One table after being knocked off earlier in the week.

It meant that Darren Moore’s side were beaten in back-to-back league games for the first time this season, and supporters were understandably upset with the result and the performance at the New Lawn Stadium.

Bannan, who has so often been the key for Wednesday, wasn’t able to perform his usual magic, and he took to social media afterwards to say sorry to those who made the trip.

The Owls skipper said, “Apologies to the travelling support today - we was poor today. We need to stick together, and starting on Wednesday get back to winning ways.”

