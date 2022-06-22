The 29-year-old defender is the second defensive player signed by Darren Moore in recent weeks, joining Ben Heneghan as the latest additions the Wednesday's backline for the upcoming season.

It was thought at one point that the big centre back was on his way to Derby County, however they remain under embargo and were unable to get any new signings in – something that Wednesday appear to have benefitted from.

The club said in an official statement on their website this evening, “The Owls have secured the transfer of highly-rated centre half Michael Ihiekwe.

“Ihiekwe will sign for Wednesday on 1 July upon the expiry of his contract with Rotherham United.

“Ihiekwe was a mainstay at the heart of the defence as the Millers secured automatic promotion from League One last season, lifting the Papa John’s Trophy along the way.”

His arrival follows that of Michael Smith – also from Rotherham United – as they become the fourth and fifth signings of the summer for the Owls ahead of what is becoming an increasingly expectant 2022/23 campaign.

Ben Heneghan and Will Vaulks are already in training with the Owls after they started preseason this week, while David Stockdale was given a bit of extra time to recover after a 52-game season with Wycombe Wanderers.