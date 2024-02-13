Breaking
Sheffield Wednesday men miss out as Owls' XI v Leicester City is revealed
Sheffield Wednesday take on Leicester City this evening, and their starting XI has been revealed.
Wednesdayite, Jamie Vardy, starts up top for the hosts, while there is a change in the Wednesday midfield as Will Vaulks returns to the XI in place of Momo Diaby, who is out injured while Akin Famewo is also missing.
Here's how the two teams line up:
Some prematch reading for you: