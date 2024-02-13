News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday men miss out as Owls' XI v Leicester City is revealed

Sheffield Wednesday take on Leicester City this evening, and their starting XI has been revealed.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 13th Feb 2024, 18:48 GMT
Wednesdayite, Jamie Vardy, starts up top for the hosts, while there is a change in the Wednesday midfield as Will Vaulks returns to the XI in place of Momo Diaby, who is out injured while Akin Famewo is also missing.

Here's how the two teams line up:

