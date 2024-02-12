‘Saw in his eyes’ - Sheffield Wednesday man ‘on fire’ to join Owls says Danny Röhl
Poveda has had a bright start to life at Hillsborough after completing a loan switch from Leeds, and on Friday night he properly introduced himself to the S6 faithful with a Man of the Match performance and an assist to help seal a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.
The 24-year-old, who has spent time in the academies of Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester City, showed dazzling feet to set up Iké Ugbo’s opener a few days ago, and he’s said that he’s hoping to make a continued impact at the club in an attempt to keep them in the Championship.
For Röhl, he’s happy to have him on board in the scrap for safety, and explained that he was impressed by him from the moment they met.
Speaking after the game against Birmingham he said, “When I think back to the first meeting with him, I saw in his eyes and how we smiled when he spoke about football. And when he spoke about what I can do for him, which position I want to have him - because I see his strength – I saw immediately that he was open-minded.
“He was on fire to come here, for some players it was not the easiest decision. To come to the bottom of the league, it’s different than playing for Leeds and going for promotion. But he was immediately convinced by this, and it gave me a really good feeling.
“He showed at Huddersfield in 20 minutes the quality he has. He has made a good impact, he’s a new weapon, and this is what we need in our situation. Now we have to go forward as a team.”
Poveda is expected to start once again tomorrow night when the Owls visit Leicester City in a tough game at the King Power Stadium, and the tricky attacker will be desperate to make another good impression to the thousands of Wednesdayites who will be watching on.