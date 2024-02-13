Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls fought back to earn a late draw against the Foxes at Hillsborough back in November, a result that shocked many considering the form of the two sides – but it will be an even tougher task for Danny Röhl’s side as they visit King Power Stadium this evening.

Nelson, who has come through the youth ranks at Leicester, got his first Championship start in the 2-1 win over Watford over the weekend, and he’s expecting a difficult game against Wednesday – with their last meeting being used as evidence for the problems tonight’s visitors can cause.

“With our squad, we’ve got plenty of quality,” he told the club’s website. “We’ve just got to trust ourselves with where we are. It gives you a lot of confidence to come into this team… It’s another tough game. Every game in this league is tough so we’ve got to be on it again. It’s not long to recover but I’m sure we’ll be back on it.

“We’ve looked through the first game a lot. It’s come up in a lot of meetings so obviously we want to make a change on that and not repeat. It’s just about winning games, keeping the momentum up and try and get another win in the league.”