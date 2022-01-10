The Owls have had an enforced break due to being knocked out of the FA Cup last year, however the lack of games has at least given them the opportunity to get some players back available after their respective injury lay-offs.

Luongo is back available for Darren Moore after serving his suspension, while Windass may be able to return from the injury that has kept him out of late. There are, however, questions regarding the likes of Chey Dunkley, Callum Paterson, Florian Kamberi and Jack Hunt after the various issues that they picked up over the last month.

But speaking after the disappointing defeat to Shrewsbury, Moore told the media that they’re eager to get people back – and keep them back - saying, “Massimo has now served his suspension, Sam Hutchinson has come back, and if we can get Josh Windass back then that’ll be three big players for us as Sheffield Wednesday.

“The key is getting them all back for the second half of the season, and keeping them fit - because we’ve had our fair share of injuries.

“With the two weeks we are able to get the training minutes that we lost loaded onto the players, and get some good time on the pitch - which is what the squad needs… It’ll mean that, physically, they’ll be in a place to perform a lot better and sharper than what the last two games have shown.”

Meanwhile, it’s still thought that talismanic defender, Dominic Iorfa, faces a bit longer on the sidelines as he looks to get back from his hip surgery – with the centre back also likely to be seen as a new signing for Moore whenever he does get back available again.

