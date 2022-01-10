Why Bailey Peacock-Farrell collected Sheffield Wednesday gong after difficult December

December was a month to forget for the club in more ways than one, with the disappointing Papa John’s Trophy exit being followed up later in the month by a 5-0 thrashing against Sunderland.

But while Wednesday’s stopper conceded five at the Stadium of Light, he did manage to keep clean sheets against both Portsmouth and Crewe Alexandra, putting in a Man of the Match performance at Fratton Park back when the Owls were on a lengthy unbeaten run.

The last month of 2021 featured one draw, one win and one defeat for Darren Moore’s side in League One, and though it was an indifferent period for the club, BPF couldn’t really have done too much more himself.

Against Portsmouth he made four saves in a dominant display to keep out Danny Cowley’s side, pulling off some good stops in order to help the Owls secure a point on the road.

Then, against Crewe, the on-loan Burnley man made three more stops as Wednesday went on to run out as 2-0 winners, but most importantly managed to save Chris Porter’s penalty and the resulting follow-up when it was still 1-0 – a factor that played a big role in the three points.

Even in the game against the Black Cats, the scoreline could have been even worse had it not been for the 25-year-old, who made four saves during the 90 minutes and could not really be blamed for the goals.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is Sheffield Wednesday's Player of the Month for December.