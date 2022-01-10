Trio return to Sheffield Wednesday – Alex Hunt bags beauty on first game back

Hunt has been at Grimsby Town on loan for the bulk of this season, with Galvin has been with Gloucester City and Hagan had a spell at Hamton & Richmond Borough.

Now though, while their immediate futures remain unknown, they are back at Middlewood Road and were named in the starting XI as the Owls’ U23s as they play host to Coventry City in the Professional Development League.

New signings, Jayden Onen and Kwame Boateng, were also given a starting berth, as was Korede Adeodyin, who could himself be heading out on loan before this month is out.

Meanwhile, both Steve Haslam, Wednesday’s head of youth, and U18 manager, Andy Holdsworth, were present for the game in the absence of Lee Bullen following his decision to take on a role as manager of Ayr United in the Scottish Championship.

As yet there has been no official word on who will replace the Scot, however the club will be eager to sort that out soon so that the development of their youngsters isn’t affected.

But for this game, at least, they certainly weren’t worried, with the young Owls putting in a good showing against league leaders, Coventry, as Hunt and Adedoyin in particular stood out – scoring two goals each on the way to a 4-2 victory.

Alex Hunt was on the scoresheet twice for Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC)

This result follows a 2-1 win for Wednesday’s U18s on Sunday, with Bailey Cadamarteri and Josh Ashman scoring the goals against Peterborough United.