Sheffield Wednesday may try to sign Sheffield United youngster – ‘We like what we see’

Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday have been impressed by young Sheffield United attacker, Hassan Ayari, during his trial period.

The Star revealed in October that the 20-year-old had been spotted playing for the Owls’ U21 – as well as getting on the scoresheet – with Blades manager, Paul Heckingbottom, later revealing that he’d expressed a desire to leave.

But the Tunisian youth international is still under contract with United at this point in time, and Moore admits that that does make things more difficult if they do decide to pursue a move for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been another one that’s done really well when he’s been with us,” the Wednesday manager explained to The Star. “It’s difficult for players when they come in on trial and have to stake a claim, but he’s had a good time with us and enjoyed being here.

“We like what we see of him, but he’s not our player. So we’re having discussions about him and where he’s at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like I say, he’s come in and done well, but he’s not our player - we just got an opportunity to have a look at him.”

Ayari spent time on loan in the National League North this season with Scarborough Athletic, however that move was cut short recently after a handful of appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassan Ayari of Sheffield United has been on trial at Sheffield Wednesday. (Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Wednesday are actively looking to bolster their U21s at present, with former Brighton & Hove Albion man, Ayo Tanimowo, another that is currently on trial at Middlewood Road as he looks to earn a deal at S6.