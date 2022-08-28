Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star revealed earlier this week that the 19-year-old attacker had made his way onto the Owls’ list of potential targets, and word from Scotland – where he was also wanted – suggested on Sunday that a deal was close.

Now, with the end of the transfer window just a few days away, it’s understood that most of the key details have been wrapped up with regards to Mighten’s switch to the former club of his godfather, Des Walker, with a deal now imminent.

Mighten was named on the Forest bench for their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, but it is likely to be the last time that happens this season as Wednesday look to get a deal wrapped up in the next day or so.

Wednesday have an absolute plethora of attacking talent this season already with the likes of Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Michael Smith, Mallik Wilks and more, but young Mighten would bring another aspect given his pace, agility, and youthful exuberance.

Mighten has played predominantly as a left winger over the course of his young career so far, but has also played on the opposite side, as well as through the middle on occasion as well.

Forest boss, Steve Cooper, has spoken of their desire to get him out and playing regularly, and it would appear that they see Hillsborough as a place for him to do that. If all goes well he’ll join on loan for the 2022/23 season.