The Star understands that Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton have all met Sheffield Wednesday’s base valuation for Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri.

It was reported by this publication earlier today that the Owls had received bids from all three Premier League clubs as they attempt to add the 15-year-old to their ranks, with offers in the region of £1.5m – plus add-ons – being put on the table.

The latest understanding is that Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, and the club are now in discussions with the top-flight trio about the specific terms of the deal, with the amount itself being agreed upon. It’s thought that Wednesday are eager to have a substantial sum up front, but with sell-on fees also included.

Manchester City are leading the Cadamarteri race

Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton have all met Sheffield Wednesday’s base valuation for Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri. | Getty Images

City are believed to be leading the race for the striker’s signature after he top-scored in the U18s Professional Development League with 24 goals, however there has been no indication yet that the player himself has made a decision on where he wants to be playing his football from next season.

Cadamarteri, who is the younger brother of Owls striker, Bailey, has turned out for both England and Scotland at youth level, and has been catching the eye of scouts for some time now with his exploits at various youth levels in Wednesday colours.

Now, with a valuation seemingly agreed, it’s just the finer details of the deal that need to be ironed out, after which the talented teen’s future will be decided. For now he remains an SWFC player, but it seems increasingly likely that that will change over the course of the summer.

