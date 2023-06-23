News you can trust since 1887
Reports appear to dash any hopes Sheffield Wednesday had of landing Jordan Storey

Sheffield Wednesday won’t be able to sign Jordan Storey, it would appear, even if they were in the market for him.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

The 25-year-old had a very strong loan spell with the Owls in 2022, helping them secure a play-off spot in their first season in League One, and then went on to return to Preston North End where he played 44 league games in his most productive campaign to date.

It had been suggested before Darren Moore’s exit from Wednesday that the club may be in the market to try and bring him back to Hillsborough, but it would appear that Preston have no intention of letting him leave the club this summer.

LancsLive said that their understanding was that ‘North End are not looking to sell Storey this window’, adding that ‘while there has been no approach from Wednesday directly, PNE are believed to have told other clubs that the player is not available’.

In addition, the report explained, “Storey signed fresh terms at Deepdale in September 2021 and is under contract at Deepdale until 2025. He felt last season was his strongest yet, individually, at PNE.”

The Owls have been linked with a whole host of players already this summer as the 2023/24 season approaches, however with no manager at present it’s likely that the search for Moore’s replacement is at the top of the to-do list for Dejphon Chansiri given that the players will be back for preseason at the end of this month.

Wednesday will begin their season on August 4th against Southampton at Hillsborough.

Preston North End's Jordan Storey during the pre-match warm-up
