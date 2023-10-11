Fans reveal who they would like to see replace Xisco Muñoz as Sheffield Wednesday manager

Sheffield Wednesday are looking for their third manager this year.

So The Star went out onto the streets of Sheffield to find out who the Owls fans wanted to take over the hot seat at one of England's most historic football clubs.

Xisco Muñoz was sacked just a few months after he was appointed to replace Darren Moore, the boss who had guided the Owls back to the Championship, after a dramatic play-off victory over Barnsley at Wembley.

Former Owls boss Xisco Munoz

And some fans told The Star they would welcome Moore back with open arms.

Owl Paul Haycock, from Middlewood, said he did not know at the moment who they should appoint, but felt they should not have released Moore. He said: "There were issues obviously behind the scenes that we don't know,

"I don't think he'd come back, if I'm honest, not with the current situation. But personally, if they had the chance to (take him back), yes."

Bob Downing said: "I think they should go back and ask Darren Moore, because he did such a good job. Now, for whatever reason, he's gone. They're back to where they started."

Carole Duckworth, from Parson Cross, also said she would like to see Darren Moore return.

Darren Moore

Elaine Thompson, from Hackenthorpe, said she would like to see the club try former player Chris Waddle, the former winger who stayed in the Sheffield area after retiring as a player in the 90s.

She said: "He was the best player Sheffield Wednesday ever had." Asked if she thought he would do a good job as manager, she added: "I'm certain he would."

Mark Hill, from Broomhall said: "I would have liked Neil Warnock to come. I know the city's split, Neil Warnock's a United-ite and all this lot, but for me personally, he's experienced, he would have stayed, he would get them back up, he would have taken them into the premiership.

"It's not the manager you need to think about, it's the players, and it's the chairman. Is the chairman willing to spend? When you've got a club as big as Sheffield Wednesday, you need to spend."

Jim Caple, from Woodseats, said he would like to see the former Lincoln manager Danny Cowley.

He said: "I've been a Wednesday-ite since 1966. They were great in the 90s and the 60s, but not since then. They should appoint someone, and write this season off, and appoint an experienced League One manager to get them back together and to come back up again."