Sheffield Wednesday managerial latest after talks over weekend
The hunt for Sheffield Wednesday’s next manager looks likely to be completed in the coming days - with the Owls closing in on their man.
As things stand is expected that 34-year-old German Danny Röhl to land the job - barring any late hiccups - after talks between the two parties in the last few days.
As revealed by The Star on Saturday, the search had been narrowed down to Röhl and one other potential candidate.
After sounding-out talks with a number of managerial applicants, it is highly-rated young coach Röhl that looks set to take his place in the Hillsborough hotseat vacated by Xisco after his sacking last week.
It is understood that Röhl was a close contender for the job eventually given to Xisco in the summer following the departure of Darren Moore.
A former assistant manager with RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and Germany, Wednesday’s would be the youngster’s first managerial role in a bustling young career that started in the Leipzig youth ranks in his early 20s.
He has worked closely with the likes of big name managers Ralf Rangnick, Ralph Hasenhüttl and Hansi Flick in his young career and has spoken about a preference for a progressive and aggressive style of football.
It has been reported that Flick’s replacement in the German national team post Julian Nagelsmann had wanted to keep Röhl on the staff but it remains his last formal role having left as part of Flick’s dismissal in September.
Röhl looks likely to step into the Wednesday hotseat in the early stages of a two-week international break.
The Owls’ next match comes at Watford a week on Saturday, with a trip to Plymouth Argyle to arrive the following Wednesday.