Sheffield Wednesday supporters are expected to round on another online vote in an attempt to crown one of their players the PFA League One player of the month for February.

Forward Josh Windass has been nominated for the second month running for the gong, which is sponsored by Vertu Motors. Windass won out for January after Marvin Johnson took the award for December.

Windass’ excellent form in Wednesday’s excellent season has peaked in new year and in February the former Rangers man scored three times and offered two assists as his side won five of six matches.

He’ll face stiff competition from former Sheffield United favourite David McGoldrick in particular after the now Derby County man chalked up six goals and three assists in what has been some of the best form of a storied career.

Owls Josh Windass Pic Steve Ellis

Also nominated is Barnsley full-back Jordan Williams, along with former Owls midfielder Lewis Wing, who has been revitalised with stellar form with Wycombe Wanderers.

Bolton Wanderers’ Dion Charles is also up for the award after a three-goal month, while Wednesday pantomime villain Shaun Rooney of Fleetwood Town makes up the six-man shortlist.

Rooney was shown a red card for his part in a Boxing Day melee against the Owls at Highbury, shoving Wednesday manager Darren Moore on his way off the field.

Windass will be hoping the power of Wednesday supporters on social media – as well as the evidence of an incredible month for both himself and his team – can yet again take him to the award and a hat-trick for the Owls changing room.

Supporters can place their votes HERE.

