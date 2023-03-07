Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he’s pleased that Dejphon Chansiri is getting to witness the club’s current run of form.

The Owls chairman has been back in the city for some time now, and while he is expected to return to Thailand at some point this month for a while, he was seen enjoying the 1-0 win over Peterborough United as he flew a flag made of last season’s kit from the director’s box.

Moore, who has been given the time, players and technical staff to aid their current promotion push, was full of praise for the Wednesday honcho, insisting that the Owls’ current position would not have been possible without his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased for him,” Moore told The Star. “Because he, along with us all, is going through the experiences of the games week after week. I just want him to see the stadium the way that it is at the moment, the atmosphere that’s he created at this stadium and what he’s brought here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All this is not possible without him allowing things to take place, and agreeing for things to go forward. That’s what he’s done, so he too can feel pleased - because he’s been part of a real catalyst in bringing back the atmosphere to this stadium. But we have to keep going.”

Wednesday are currently 21 games unbeaten in League One, stretching back to October, in a streak that has set a new club record for games without defeat in a single league campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad