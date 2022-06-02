Sheffield Wednesday man to take on gruelling charity golf challenge with three other footballers

The Scotland international, who has raised money annually for cancer charities during Movember, will take on the task of playing four rounds of golf in one day with three friends; all footballers in their own right.

On Friday Paterson will play the Craigielaw Golf Club in Aberlady, Scotland, during which time he’ll cover the distance of a marathon for the Big Golf Race for Prostate Cancer UK.

Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson will take on a charity golf challenge.

He’ll be joined on the coastal course by Falkirk’s Brad McKay, former Dundee, Inverness and current Brora Rangers defender Josh Meekings and Brechin City left-back Kevin McHattie.

The footballing four-ball has already smashed their fundraising target of £2,000 and rapidly closing in on their £3,000 milestone.

Paterson’s Owls teammate Liam Palmer is currently running 10k every day to raise money for the son of former Wednesday goalkeeper Arron Jameson, who is undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma.

On his own charity effort, versatile Wednesday man Paterson said: “Prostate Cancer UK is a fantastic cause that is doing terrific work in both football and golf, so I’m excited to be doing my part.

“One in eight men in the UK are affected by prostate cancer and as a group we want to raise money to help fight the disease and raise important awareness, so more men know of their risk.

“It’ll be a long day for sure but I’m looking forward to joining my mates on the course and doing my bit in the fight against prostate cancer.”