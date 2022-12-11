News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Wednesday man sends classy message of apology to Owls fans after Exeter City gaffe

Experienced Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale has held his hands up for his role in dropping points at Exeter City this weekend.

By Alex Miller
4 minutes ago

The Owls stopper made a fumble of Jake Caprice’s long-range effort as the ball dipped beneath his body. Only Callum Paterson’s last-gasp equaliser rescued a points for promotion-chasing Wednesday on an afternoon that several players played below their high standards.

Posting on Twitter, Yorkshire-born Stockdale extended a message to Wednesday supporters on Sunday morning, writing: “Sometimes you have to look at yourself and say it wasn’t good enough personally. I will always do that and always be honest. Got away with a point and move on.

Hide Ad
Read More
“Outplayed them from start to finish..” Exeter City boss questions official and ...
Most Popular
Owls keeper David Stockdale Pic Steve Ellis
Hide Ad

“Thank for all those who made the long cold journey.”

Stockdale has made a positive impact on the Owls’ defence this season, with only Leyton Orient’s Lawrence Vigouroux holding more clean sheets among goalkeepers in the entire 92 teams from Premier League to League Two.

Hide Ad

But he and manager Darren Moore accepted his handling of Caprice’s shot had more to be desired.

MORE: Player ratings with two fours and an eight as under-par Sheffield Wednesday get away with one at Exeter City

Hide Ad

Speaking after the match, Moore said: “I’ve looked back at it and I can only think Stockers has lost sight of it really because of the way it’s bounced in front of him and gone in the back of the net.

“It’s left us an uphill mountain to climb in that second half with the impetus of the crowd and they’ve then got something to hold onto.”

Hide Ad

Wednesday have another free week ahead of them before welcoming Oxford United to Hillsborough next Saturday.

Darren MooreCallum PatersonPremier LeagueYorkshire