Sheffield Wednesday man sends classy message of apology to Owls fans after Exeter City gaffe

Experienced Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale has held his hands up for his role in dropping points at Exeter City this weekend.

The Owls stopper made a fumble of Jake Caprice’s long-range effort as the ball dipped beneath his body. Only Callum Paterson’s last-gasp equaliser rescued a points for promotion-chasing Wednesday on an afternoon that several players played below their high standards.

Posting on Twitter, Yorkshire-born Stockdale extended a message to Wednesday supporters on Sunday morning, writing: “Sometimes you have to look at yourself and say it wasn’t good enough personally. I will always do that and always be honest. Got away with a point and move on.

Owls keeper David Stockdale Pic Steve Ellis

“Thank for all those who made the long cold journey.”

Stockdale has made a positive impact on the Owls’ defence this season, with only Leyton Orient’s Lawrence Vigouroux holding more clean sheets among goalkeepers in the entire 92 teams from Premier League to League Two.

But he and manager Darren Moore accepted his handling of Caprice’s shot had more to be desired.

Speaking after the match, Moore said: “I’ve looked back at it and I can only think Stockers has lost sight of it really because of the way it’s bounced in front of him and gone in the back of the net.

“It’s left us an uphill mountain to climb in that second half with the impetus of the crowd and they’ve then got something to hold onto.”

