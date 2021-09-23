Brennan is the latest young Owl to make a move away from Hillsborough on loan in search of competitive football, something that Darren Moore has been keen for them to do in order to aid their progression.

The 21-year-old centre back, who is highly-rated by Moore and the development team at Middlewood, joined Notts County on a short-term loan until November 27th earlier this week, and he says that he’s keen to get in on the action as soon as he can.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said, “I’ve spoken to the gaffer about the style of play and had conversations with other people who know about the club and it sounds like it’s going to suit me perfectly. Having a possession-based approach and playing out from the back is how I’ve been schooled at Wednesday, so I feel I can slot straight in.

“Getting out on loan to further my experience is something I’ve really pushed for, so now it’s up to me to grasp the opportunity and make the most of it.

“I’ve not got long before the weekend – two sessions – but I train aggressively and I’ll be trying to get straight in the gaffer’s thoughts for Altrincham.”

The Magpies face Altrincham on Saturday at 3pm as they look to keep up their seven-game unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign.