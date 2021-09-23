Darren Moore responds to fans' Barry Bannan suggestions as Sheffield Wednesday get ready for Ipswich Town

Bannan, who apologised for missing a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury Town, is a key fixture in the heart of the Owls midfield, but has been one of those criticised by some parts of the fanbase in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old will be crucial for Wednesday if they are to achieve their ambitions of climbing out of League One this season, but some sections of supporters have suggested that he’s become too much of a focal point for the club and that they’ve therefore become easier to read.

Moore, who kept Bannan as skipper when he took over at Hillsborough, says that they have to respect what the Wednesdayites have to say, but insists that it has to be a team effort from all of those on the field.

He told the media, “You have to listen to the fans, because they’ve been here a long time - a lot longer than me. And that’s what’s been noticeable in terms of what they’ve been echoing.

“But I’d hope to think that Barry has a different role this season to before… At the same time, though, there’s 10 other players on the pitch and they have to play their role.

“Barry is a big component, but as are the others. For me it’s not about that (overly relying on Bannan), it’s about a group of players contributing to the game week in, week out.”

Sheffield Wednesday man Barry Bannan apologised for his penalty miss over the weekend.

And when asked if he felt his players looked to Bannan to often, Moore replied, “No, because we feel that in the squad - right across the board - we have players with different abilities in different positions.

“He’s not the only player on the pitch - he has his part to play, and when he does play his part then we feel that we’ve got one of the most talented midfield players in the division.”