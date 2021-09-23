Shodipo had an exciting preseason for Wednesday, but suffered an injury setback in the Carabao Cup last month. Now, as he forces his way back into Darren Moore’s plans for the campaign ahead, he says he wants the side to play with some ‘arrogance’.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Ipswich Town, Shodipo said, “I feel like, in this league, because we’re Sheffield Wednesday we need to have a bit of arrogance about us…

“I’m not saying be cocky, but we should know how good we are and what we should be doing in this league. I feel like teams should fear us - and hopefully that’s the case later on in the season.”

And he could play his part in that, with several fans already liking what they’ve seen from the on-loan Queens Park Rangers man.

But when asked whether there have been any discussions about a potential future at Hillsborough, Shodipo told The Star that while ‘we’ve spoken about it’, he admitted that ‘it’s too far in the future for now’.

He later went on to say, "I'm always open to talks and stuff like that… I am focusing on the here and now. We will see how the season goes and go game by game. We will see what happens at the end of the season."

Olamide Shodipo wants Sheffield Wednesday to have an arrogance about them.