It’s been quite the season for Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer so far, and he can now add The Star’s Owls Player of the Season award to his list of achievements.

Palmer has been almost ever-present for the club in 2022/23 as they push for promotion back into the Championship, and is expected to play a big role in the play-offs against Peterborough United and hopefully in the final at Wembley as well.

The Owls academy graduate first won The Star’s POTS award almost a decade ago in 2013/14, and the fact that he’s picked it up for a second time is testament to his commitment and longevity.

‘Palms’ has played more minutes in League One than any other Wednesday player this season, and has also scored more goals in the current campaign than in his entire career previously.

He wants it all to mean something come the end of this month.

The defender, who unfortunately couldn’t be present at the awards night, said of his win, “I’m pleased to win another one, especially with The Star being the main newspaper outlet for Sheffield. So it’s a good one to win, I’d like to thank them for voting me as their Player of the Year.

“I’ve said a few times that the individual awards are great, and it’s nice to be recognised for the work that you’re doing, but we want to finish the season off strongly and make it all worthwhile…

The Star have named Liam Palmer as their Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season. (Steve Ellis)

“It’s nine or 10 years since I won it before, I don’t think there are many that have done that before, so it’s good to be recognised even with that big time frame. It’s a great honour now, just like it was the first time, and I’m proud and pleased to pick it up again.”

The Star’s award will join Player of the Season gongs from the club, the Wise Old Owls and the Sheffield Owls Disabled Association – while he was also rewarded with a Lifetime Achievement accolade late last month.

Now, with potentially three games left to go, there’s one more trophy that he’d like to get his hands on.