Major injury updates on Sheffield Wednesday key men Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass

Hutchinson hobbled out of Tuesday evening’s clash with Fleetwood at half-time with a mystery injury.

The Star now understands the former Chelsea man was suffering discomfort in his achilles, but that there is as of yet no indication as to how serious the injury is or as to how long it may put him out for.

Wednesday supporters may hear the word ‘achilles’ as something of a concern after Dominic Iorfa’s injury put him out for the entire second half of last season.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson went off in their win over Fleetwood Town.

But unlike that of Iorfa, there is no immediate indication that Hutchinson will be out for an extended period.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore said he wasn’t immediately sure whether the issue was with his calf or ankle and admitted it would take a day or two for the medical team to make a proper assessment.

“We have to wait and see over the next 24 or 48 hours,” he said. “It tightened up on him really, so we’ll get him checked out in the next day or so and see what the news is later in the week.

“He seemed to want to carry on but when he opened out his body it just seemed to tighten up on him. Hopefully it’s not too serious.”

Windass, who has yet to play a minute of competitive football this season having pulled up with a hamstring injury in a preseason run-out at West Brom, posted a picture of his leg in apparatus on social media.

Vitally the 27-year-old also gave an indication as to his target return date, telling one Owls supporter he hoped to be back by ‘the end of October’.

Speaking at the confirmation of his new contract last week, the former Rangers man said: “We didn’t know how serious it was at first but after talks with the specialist and the physios here I had a choice whether to go with an operation or not, but we chose to go with the operation just to be safer, so I can come back fitter and stronger.