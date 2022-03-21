Sheffield Wednesday man earns EFL plaudits as he chases long-standing Owls record

Peacock-Farrell secured his 14th clean sheet of the 2021/22 campaign over the weekend as he made a handful of fine saves during the Owls’ disappointing 0-0 draw against Gillingham, a result that meant that they remained outside the League One Play-Off places for another week.

But the on-loan Burnley man will have been content with his own performance in another shutout for Darren Moore’s side, and his impressive showing was enough for him to be named as the best goalkeeper in the division for the latest gameweek.

The 25-year-old made six saves - compared to just the one from his opposite number, Aaron Chapman, as well as two claims in the encounter at the Priestfield Stadium, as well as making 15 accurate passes to finish the game with a 58% pass success rate.

The clean sheet also took the club to 15 for the season in the league (Joe Wildsmith has also got one), meaning that three more in their final eight matches would set a new club regular season record by beating the 17 clean sheets picked up in 1978/79, 2014/15 and 2015/16.

BPF would need four more himself in order to top Keiren Westwood’s incredible 2014/15 campaign where he picked up all 17 on his own, but no doubt the goalkeeper would sacrifice clean sheets for victories in a season where the Owls have undoubtedly drawn too many games – the point at Gillingham being just the latest example.

The 1978/79 season saw the goalkeeping duties shared between Chris Turner (23 games), Bob Bolder (19 games) and Brian Cox (4 games) in Division Three, and Wednesday will certainly feel that if Peacock-Farrell and Wildsmith can break the record first set in that campaign then they’ll have a strong chance of finishing 2021/22 with a coveted spot in the top six.

Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Peacock-Farrell could help set a new club record this season.