Waddle and Brunt will both be part of the Wednesday side that will take on a Doncaster Rovers legends outfit including James Coppinger, with several more names due to be announced in the coming weeks in the build-up to the game being played in order to support Doncaster-based cancer charity, The Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

The trust was set up in 2011 after Eve Merton, a Doncaster woman, sadly passed away due to ovarian cancer, with the organisation stating their aim is ‘to help the people of Doncaster who are suffering with serious or terminally ill cancer’, adding that ‘the monies we raise will contribute towards patients & their families in fulfilling a dream or granting a wish, if only for a day.’

Around 3,000 people turned out for the game last year to witness a 6-6 goalfest at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, with the likes of hat trick hero, Marcus Tudgay, as well as Ross Wallace, Lee Bullen and Glenn Whelan all turning out in Wednesday colours once again.

This year’s encounter is set for May 7th at the same venue, and fans will be eager to see just as many goals – if not more – as legends from across South Yorkshire turn out in order to raise money for the charitable cause.

Tickets are priced at £6 for adults, £3 for kids and £12 for family tickets – kick off is at 1.30pm.