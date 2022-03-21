Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Gillingham over the weekend meant that Darren Moore’s side spend another week sitting outside the Play-Off places, and they’ve now won just one of their last four games as they missed the chance to make up ground on those in the top six.

Storey, who has been somewhat of a revelation in blue and white since making the move to Hillsborough on loan, and admits that everybody was disappointed not to get more out of their trip to the Priestfield Stadium.

Speaking to The Star after the game, the Owls defender said, “I’m gutted but we’ve got to come back from this. There’s eight or so games left and we’ve got to be going into them thinking that we’re going to win every game.

“With the quality that we’ve got, I’m more than confident that we’ll turn it around. It hasn’t been our best week in terms of taking or creating chances. But I know with the quality that we have up front we’re more than capable of putting four or five past any team in this league.”

Storey was also asked about the return of the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Josh Windass, saying, “To have a big selection like that again, with the quality we’ve got, is massive for us. Every single one of them are going to be vital if we are going to kick on and push for the play-offs.

“I’ve said it countless times - the squad that we’ve got is far too good for this league. I think if we look back over the course of the season there’s been a few games where we’ve dropped stupid points – for a team like this, I just hope we don’t come to regret it come the end of the season. We should win the vast majority of those remaining eight games, if not all of them.”

