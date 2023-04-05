It’s a busy place just now, the Sheffield Wednesday treatment room.

Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers picked up his injury against Portsmouth. (Steve Ellis)

Having sustained only a steady drip-feed of injuries throughout the season – albeit it hugely important players – the Owls have collected a run of injuries at exactly the wrong time.

But help is on the way, with Mallik Wilks having returned from a medium-term issue last week and the likes of Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe back on the grass and preparing to play some part in the dreg-ends of the campaign.

Here’s a whistle-stop run-through of the latest as we have it from Darren Moore on Wednesday’s walking wounded.

George Byers

Moore gave a fairly open explanation of where Byers is at last week and though he stopped well short of saying he was out for the rest of the campaign, he didn’t seem at all hopeful.

He said: “What George has got is a muscle injury and unless we see significant improvement – and we’re looking for that, we’re giving him certain treatments – but unless we get that, he’s longer than the others. I’m focusing on the others rather than George.”

Verdict: Will do well to get back before the end of the season

Callum Paterson

Good news here, with Paterson having returned to Wednesday training this week as per Moore’s press conference on Friday.

But he won’t feature in a match for a little while yet while assessments are made on his sharpness and match fitness.

“It’s down to speaking to the medical team about whether he’s having reactions,” Moore said. “If we don’t get any of them then I start to get a little bit giddy in terms of getting him back into a squad. At the moment I’m reserved in my view on it because I know the process that he has to go through first.”

Verdict: Back in the next few weeks

Michael Ihiekwe

Another to have rejoined training and stepped up his programme in recent weeks in defender Ihiekwe, who has been out since November. But things are looking positive.

Asked of his aspirations for the rest of the season in a club media skit this week, the defender said: “Hopefully to get back fit, get back playing with the lads and for however many game it is, help with a big push to get promoted and be a part of it.”

Verdict: Back in the next few weeks

Josh Windass

The big question. Alongside Byers he’s clearly a big, big miss on recent weeks and Wednesday could use his pace and ability to pick something out of nothing up top.

He’s been abroad for a spot of warm weather recovery and is back now ready for further assessment this week. Moore said he may well need to play through a little pain, but they’ll be desperate to get him back.

“With the injury he sustained, the first thing we needed was for it to settle down,” Moore told The Star. “He’s been given time away but he’s back with us ready to train and go through a whole host of activities to see where he is.

“I really can’t say too much on Josh until we see him back and we put him through those exercises and then feel he can come back.”

Verdict: Who knows?

Ben Heneghan

Remains out for the rest of the campaign, sadly.

“The way things are going with him over the next couple of months, yeah we could see him back on the training ground towards the end [of the season],” Moore said last month.

“But in order for him to be part of a competitive match, even if he is back on the training ground we’ll see him fit and raring to go in pre-season. But he’s making wonderful progress on his injury.”

Verdict: See you in pre-season

Jack Hunt

The newest of the senior men to be battling injury, right wing-back Hunt had just wrestled his way back into the side before sustaining a calf issue at Cheltenham where he had to be subbed off. What looked like a niggle has proved to be more, however.

“It’ll all be dependent on how he responds over the next two or three weeks,” Moore said. “As always, the initial injury needs to settle down.

“Jack will recover and we do anticipate him coming back to play some part in the season.”

Verdict: Late re-emergence possible

