Decisions out wide and in midfield: Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Oxford United trip

Sheffield Wednesday are looking for a win at the sixth attempt in a form gully that sees them dragged right back into the promotion dogfight in League One - and they’ll want to scratch that itch at Oxford United on Friday.

By Alex Miller
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

There’s no time for wasting. The Us aren’t in the finest form themselves and are seeking a first win under new boss Liam Manning.

With a home clash with Accrington Stanley laying in wait on Monday, there are big decisions to be made on the selection front by Darren Moore.

While he warned just last week that a truly settled side seems unlikely given the stage of the season and the flurry of fixtures still to come, the temptation for stability may well be there. It’ll be fascinating to see how the team lines up.

This is the team we’d go for at the Kassam Stadium.

Things haven’t gone precisely as he may have dreamed them when he was given the nod to come back in, but he’s an experienced goalkeeper who has more than enough in the tank to shake that off and go again.

1. GK - David Stockdale

Things haven't gone precisely as he may have dreamed them when he was given the nod to come back in, but he's an experienced goalkeeper who has more than enough in the tank to shake that off and go again.

Another who isn’t in the blow-your-socks-off imperious form he’s capable of, there’s a scenario whereby Liam Palmer could shuffle inside to make room for Mallik Wilks out wide. The temptation will be there for stability in selection, though.

2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa

Another who isn't in the blow-your-socks-off imperious form he's capable of, there's a scenario whereby Liam Palmer could shuffle inside to make room for Mallik Wilks out wide. The temptation will be there for stability in selection, though.

Moved the ball better in the last couple of outings and has the sort of experience and quality Wednesday need to grab a first win in six. There’s also the fact there aren’t many other options for that central ‘aerial destroyer’ role.

3. CB - Aden Flint

Moved the ball better in the last couple of outings and has the sort of experience and quality Wednesday need to grab a first win in six. There's also the fact there aren't many other options for that central 'aerial destroyer' role.

Out of the team for a short while there, it looks likely he’ll continue. Provides balance both in defence and going forward and Moore is a big fan. Settling that back three as much as possible would be advantageous.

4. LCB - Akin Famewo

Out of the team for a short while there, it looks likely he’ll continue. Provides balance both in defence and going forward and Moore is a big fan. Settling that back three as much as possible would be advantageous.

Oxford UnitedDarren MooreLeague One