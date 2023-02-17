Sheffield Wednesday have appealed the FA charge against their wingback, Marvin Johnson.

Johnson found himself in hot water this month after an incident involving Ipswich Town’s Wes Burns, with the player potentially facing a suspension if he’s found guilty of the charge brought against him.

The FA said in a statement that it has been ‘alleged that the forward’s conduct during the 16th minute was improper and/or violent’, with the incident between Johnson and Burns having led to a penalty but no further punishment.

Moore, however, decided against commenting on the the matter as he prepares to take on MK Dons this weekend – saying that he would only say more once the matter has been closed.

"My take at the moment is to not really give any comment," he told The Star. “We as a football club are dealing with it internally and until that investigation is submitted and has come through I can't really comment more on it.

"At the moment though I'm going to stay tight-lipped and offer no comment until the investigation been done with."

He did confirm the appeal, though, before reiterating once again that he wouldn’t be given any sort of opinion on the situation for the time being.

Marvin Johnson has been charged by the FA - and Sheffield Wednesday are appealing it. (Steve Ellis)

"We have appealed it," he added. “And that's why I'm staying tight-lipped. We're going through the procedures that you need to go through when matters like these arise."

