Cameron Dawson has had a taste of promotion before, and he'd like another one – this time closer to home with Sheffield Wednesday.

Dawson was an integral part of Exeter City’s promotion-winning side in 2021/22, and he says that the success and celebrations that came with it were some of the best moments of his life so far.

Now he’s back at his boyhood club, where he signed his first professional contract almost a decade ago, and is in fine form between the sticks as the Owls push for a spot in the Championship next season.

But while promotion is the general target, Wednesday are aiming for the top prize.

Speaking to The Star a couple of days after helping the club set a new record by reaching 18 clean sheets, the lifelong Wednesdayite said, “If you’re going to be successful, and want to get promoted, and want to be remembered as a team then first spot is important. Promotion is the main aim, obviously that's clear to see, but knowing my teammates as I do we're going after that first place because it's something that we all want.

“Last season was right up there with the best moments in my life in terms of contributing over a season like I did. And the way it feels when you get over the line is incredible.

“It's something you want to recreate, because the high is so high. And the celebrations are very good. We had a good time, and I'd like to have a good time again with these lads in here... That's the aim, and hopefully we can succeed in that.”