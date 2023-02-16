Sheffield Wednesday’s MK Dons XI: Three changes predicted as Owls target top spot - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday take on MK Dons this weekend as they once again try to get back on top of the League One table.
The Owls are 18 games unbeaten in the league and haven’t lost at Hillsborough for months, however Plymouth Argyle’s continued form has meant that they still find themselves in second place.
Darren Moore and his side have dealt with their fair share of injury issues of late, but things do seem to be subsiding slightly and there is a chance that a few of the players who missed out on the 3-0 win over Morecambe could return for the Dons game.
We had a go at predicting Moore’s starting XI for the side, with three changes - one somewhat forced - potentially on the cards.
What do you think?