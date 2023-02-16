Sheffield Wednesday take on MK Dons this weekend as they once again try to get back on top of the League One table.

The Owls are 18 games unbeaten in the league and haven’t lost at Hillsborough for months, however Plymouth Argyle’s continued form has meant that they still find themselves in second place.

Darren Moore and his side have dealt with their fair share of injury issues of late, but things do seem to be subsiding slightly and there is a chance that a few of the players who missed out on the 3-0 win over Morecambe could return for the Dons game.

We had a go at predicting Moore’s starting XI for the side, with three changes - one somewhat forced - potentially on the cards.

What do you think?

1 . Cameron Dawson - GK Dawson's record of late is pretty incredible, with a load of clean sheets picked up. Stayed focused in the last game when required, and there's no reason for him not to start.

2 . Akin Famewo - LCB Has been excellent since coming into the side, put in another solid showing against Morecambe and brings the balance that Moore wants.

3 . Aden Flint - CB Faultless since he came in. An absolute mountain the heart of the defence and looks so reliable. Would be very surprised not to see him start.

4 . Dominic Iorfa - RCB Fitness dependant, of course, but Moore did say this week that he'd be back for Saturday. Has looked really good in recent weeks.