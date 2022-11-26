News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Wednesday make eight changes for FA Cup - but it's still a very strong side

Sheffield Wednesday have made eight changes for their FA Cup game against Mansfield Town.

By Joe Crann
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 2:16pm

The Owls are looking to book their spot in the third round of the competition after seeing off Morecambe in the first game, and will be up against a Stags side that have got about 4,000 fans who have made the trip to Hillsborough.

Only Michael Ihiekwe, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Alex Mighten keep their place from the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, but there is still plenty of quality and experience in the side named by Darren Moore. Cameron Dawson gets to start in place of David Stockdale.

Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday defender sets date for surgery after horror blow

Most Popular

Wednesday XI:

Dawson, Hunt, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Johnson, Dele-Bashiru, Vaulks, Mighten, Wilks, Gregory, Paterson

Hide Ad

Mansfield XI:

Pym, Gordon, Hawkins, Harbottle, Hewitt, Maris, Quinn, Boating, Lapslie, Swan, Akins.

Hide Ad
Cameron Dawson starts for Sheffield Wednesday against Mansfield Town.

Meanwhile, Moore has named a couple of youngsters on the bench as Rio Shipston and Jay Glover hope to get their chance to come on and make a difference later in the day.

Hide Ad

The game gets underway at 3pm.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday fans make huge commitment as 500-mile round trip sells out

SheffieldDarren MooreMansfield TownMorecambe