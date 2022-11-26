Sheffield Wednesday make eight changes for FA Cup - but it's still a very strong side

The Owls are looking to book their spot in the third round of the competition after seeing off Morecambe in the first game, and will be up against a Stags side that have got about 4,000 fans who have made the trip to Hillsborough.

Only Michael Ihiekwe, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Alex Mighten keep their place from the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, but there is still plenty of quality and experience in the side named by Darren Moore. Cameron Dawson gets to start in place of David Stockdale.

Wednesday XI:

Dawson, Hunt, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Johnson, Dele-Bashiru, Vaulks, Mighten, Wilks, Gregory, Paterson

Mansfield XI:

Pym, Gordon, Hawkins, Harbottle, Hewitt, Maris, Quinn, Boating, Lapslie, Swan, Akins.

Meanwhile, Moore has named a couple of youngsters on the bench as Rio Shipston and Jay Glover hope to get their chance to come on and make a difference later in the day.

