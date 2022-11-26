Sheffield Wednesday fans make huge commitment as 500-mile round trip sells out

Wednesday will face the second longest trip of the season early next month when they face Exeter City on December 10th, and it’s now been confirmed that the whole of their ticket allocation has already been sold out.

Darren Moore’s side were given 1,311 tickets for St James Park, and with a couple of weeks to go until the game they have taken up the lot of them – an impressive feat given the 500-mile round trip down south and back again.

The Owls have travelled well for years, but they’ve really come into their own since relegation to League One, with the fixtures taking them even further afield to the likes of Exeter, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth.

It’s almost two years since Wednesday made the long trip down to Exeter - they beat them 2-0 in the FA Cup in January 2021 - but it’s been over a decade since they played there in a league fixture.

The Owls are yet to win a single league fixture away against the Grecians, losing four and drawing one of their five visits – however there will be hope of that changing next month as they go in search of more points on the board in their hunt for promotion.

Before that, however, is a trip to Derby County on December 3rd that is – and this will shock you – completely sold out from a Wednesday perspective.

