The Owls defender was dealt a horror blow last month after sustaining a severe anterior cruciate ligament injury, an injury that requires an operation and will consequently rule him out for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Heneghan had been becoming a key figure in the heart of Wednesday’s defence since his move from AFC Wimbledon over the summer, but has now been left to cheer on his teammates from the sidelines as he aims to make as speedy a recovery as possible.

It’s been over a month since the 29-year-old sustained the injury in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City, but he’s been unable to undergo surgery as they waited for it to settle down.

Now, as we head into December, Darren Moore has confirmed that the defender will have his operation next week, after which he’ll be able to start the process of getting fit again in the hopes of completing his rehabilitation before preseason begins for the 2023/24 campaign.

Meanwhile, Moore also confirmed that Dennis Adeniran will begin training with his teammates properly next week after he had an operation earlier in the year, explaining the plan to get him playing for the U21s in the near future in order to help him get match fit again.

George Byers and Akin Famewo aren’t expected to be fit enough for the visit of Mansfield Town, however are closing in on their return to action in the coming weeks.

