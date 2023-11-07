Sheffield Wednesday make decision over Barry Bannan appeal following Bristol City red card
Sheffield Wednesday have made a decision on whether to appeal Barry Bannan’s red card against Bristol City or not.
The Owls skipper was sent off for a tackle on Jason Knight on Saturday afternoon, with the referee deeming that it was a denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity and therefore warranted his dismissal. That is something that has been debated in the days since.
Bannan’s foul didn’t directly result in a goal after the resulting freekick was dealt with by Danny Röhl’s side, however it did leave them with a disadvantage for over an hour as they battled in vain to get a result at Ashton Gate, going on to lose 1-0.
For Wednesday the argument will be that, had Knight not been fouled then he still had to get past the covering defender, Di’Shon Bernard, as well as goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, before finding the back of the net.
The Star understands that the Owls have since appealed Bannan’s sending off, and will now wait to find out whether that appeal is successful ahead of their clash with Millwall.
According to the FA’s laws the elements that have to be taken into account are:
- distance between the offence and the goal
- general direction of the play
- likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
- location and number of defenders
With that in mind, Bernard’s place in a position to challenge or block the attacking player may well help Bannan’s cause as the club look to get him back available for the visit of the Lions this weekend.