Sheffield Wednesday have made a decision on whether to appeal Barry Bannan’s red card against Bristol City or not.

Barry Bannan was sent off for Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.

The Owls skipper was sent off for a tackle on Jason Knight on Saturday afternoon, with the referee deeming that it was a denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity and therefore warranted his dismissal. That is something that has been debated in the days since.

Bannan’s foul didn’t directly result in a goal after the resulting freekick was dealt with by Danny Röhl’s side, however it did leave them with a disadvantage for over an hour as they battled in vain to get a result at Ashton Gate, going on to lose 1-0.

For Wednesday the argument will be that, had Knight not been fouled then he still had to get past the covering defender, Di’Shon Bernard, as well as goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, before finding the back of the net.

The Star understands that the Owls have since appealed Bannan’s sending off, and will now wait to find out whether that appeal is successful ahead of their clash with Millwall.

According to the FA’s laws the elements that have to be taken into account are:

distance between the offence and the goal

general direction of the play

likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball

location and number of defenders