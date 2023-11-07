Exit of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder confirmed - length of deal revealed

The exit of a Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has been confirmed today as he heads away from Hillsborough in search of regular game time.

Jay Glover of Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

The Star reported on Tuesday morning that Jay Glover, 20, was looking likely to leave the club on loan after National League North outfit, Spennymoor Town, had undergone talks about getting him on board, and now it’s been confirmed that he’s completed the switch to County Durham.

Glover could make his debut this evening against Curzon Ashton as Spennymoore look to build on a solid start to the campaign, and he’ll be eager to make a strong first impression if given the chance.

A statement from the Moors said, “Lewis Dickman has moved to further bolster his squad with the signing of talented young midfielder Jay Glover on a one-month loan from Sheffield Wednesday. The 20-year-old is highly regarded at Hillsborough and has already made three First Team appearances for The Owls having featured in the EFL Trophy and the EFL Cup.

An energetic and dynamic box-to-box midfielder, Glover also gained senior experience during loan spells at Belper Town and Gainsborough Trinity last season. Glover has become a regular in Wednesday’s Under-21 side and his eye-catching performances earned him a professional contract with the South Yorkshire outfit during the summer.